Police searching for 32-year-old woman last seen in South Texas town

Annalisa Salinas was last seen around 7:30 a.m., Friday, in the 600 block of Harvil Street in Freer.

FREER, Texas – The Freer Police Department is searching for a missing 32-year-old woman who disappeared Friday morning.

Annalisa Salinas was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Harvil Street in Freer, according to a Missing Persons Alert.

She’s five feet tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a turquoise/black/pink backpack with flowers and a sterling silver ring with diamonds on her left-hand ring finger.

Salinas is also diagnosed with an intellectual disability. Authorities said they believe her disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on Salinas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Freer Police Department at 361-394-6002.