Teen thrown from truck, critically injured in West Side crash, officials say

The other driver involved in the wreck fled the scene on foot and is still at large

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is hospitalized and in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was ejected from a pickup truck following an overnight West Side crash.

The incident happened around 1:08 a.m., Saturday, on S. Hamilton Avenue at Buena Vista Street.

Police said a 15-year-old was a rear passenger in a Ford F-150 heading north on S. Hamilton Avenue, following a green light.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Buena Vista Street and disregarded a red light, crashing into the Ford at the intersection, according to officials.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and police said he was ejected, landing on the sidewalk.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet ran from the scene on foot and is still at large, according to police.

