2 San Antonio men, 1 Marion man killed in fiery 5-vehicle crash in Seguin

Multiple fatalities reported following five-vehicle crash on I-10 in Seguin, officials say

SEGUIN, Texas – Two residents from San Antonio and one from Marion were killed in a fiery, five-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Seguin.

According to a news release from the city of Seguin, a tractor-trailer transporting meat products was traveling on Interstate 10 right before 3 p.m. when it was cut off by vehicles trying to avoid TxDOT workers in the area. The driver of the tractor-trailer braked abruptly to avoid a collision, causing the truck to lose its load on the highway, which caused slick road conditions.

Another 18-wheeler swerved to avoid the crash but collided into a guardrail at the Highway 123 Bypass and burst into flames, causing a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles, the news release said.

Three people died at the scene. Killed were Jason A. Howell, 48, and Jason N. Sanchez, 36, of San Antonio. Joseph D. Cline, 37, of Marion, was also killed, the news release said.

A Seguin police officer was treated and released from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for injuries he suffered while trying to save the victims.

Ad

Two patients were transported to the same hospital for treatment for various injuries.

Two other people were treated and released at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing by the Seguin Police Department.

Related Story: