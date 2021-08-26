I-10 closed in Seguin after fiery crash

SEGUIN, Texas – Interstate 10 is closed in Seguin after a fiery crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles.

The crash happened on I-10 near the State Highway 123 Bypass, according to the Seguin Fire Department.

Video from the Seguin Gazette shows firefighters spraying water on the shell of a tractor-trailer with thick black smoke billowing into the air. Part of the wreckage is cascading down from the elevated highway onto the intersection below.

Seguin FD reports that I-10 is shut down in both the eastbound and westbound lanes as well as the 123 Bypass north and south for several blocks near I-10.

This is a latebreaking story. Check back for updates.

Firefighters battle the flames that consume multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 at State Highway 123 Bypass. The Highway is shutdown both ways. Find an alternate route.

Update at 4:03 pm: IH10 Eastbound will be closed at MM609. All Eastbound traffic will need to exit at the 609. IH10...