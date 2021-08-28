Mostly Cloudy icon
Driver killed after vehicle runs red light, crashes into pickup truck, police say

The other driver involved was arrested without incident, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A driver is dead after San Antonio police say another vehicle ran a red light and crashed into his pickup truck overnight on the South Side.
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after San Antonio police say a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck overnight on the South Side.

The incident happened around 1:16 a.m., Saturday, on S. Zarzamora Street and W. Southcross Blvd.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Charger was heading westbound on Southcross when he approached the intersection of Zarzamora.

Another driver in a white pickup truck heading northbound on Southcross was crossing the intersection during a green light. The Dodge disregarded the red light and struck the truck, according to officials.

The impact from the crash knocked the truck across the intersection where it struck a utility pole, police said.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Dodge and a passenger were taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was later arrested without incident, according to SAPD.

The investigation continues and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

