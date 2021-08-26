SAPD: Wrong-way vehicle crash on Wurzbach Parkway sends pair to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out the cause of a wrong-way vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Wurzbach Parkway near Buzzi Way, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive and Morgan’s Wonderland.

According to police, a man in his 20s was driving the wrong-way on Wurzbach Parkway and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Police said the man’s legs were pinned under the dashboard and he needed help to get out. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene of the crash and was caught by officers near the Heroes Stadium parking lot, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center to be checked out.

SAPD said it is unclear if either driver was drinking before the crash. The investigation is ongoing, police said.