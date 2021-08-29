Man dies after being pulled from mobile home fire on South Side, officials say

A man is dead after San Antonio firefighters pulled him from his mobile home after it caught fire on the South Side, according to SAFD.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio firefighters said they rescued him from a mobile home after it caught fire on the South Side.

The fire happened around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, in the 7000 block of South Flores Street.

Firefighters said they were initially called to a fire at a nearby apartment complex. However, when crews arrived, they couldn’t find an active fire.

That is, until they looked across a fence and saw a mobile home with smoke coming out of it, according to SAFD.

Fire crews went to the scene, searched the inside of the mobile home and found a man on the ground by the door.

The man was removed from the burning mobile home and firefighters said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s son also lives with him at the mobile home but was not there at the time of the fire, according to SAFD. No other injuries were reported.

Ad

Firefighters have not yet provided damage estimates, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Wrong-way driver killed, 1 injured after North Side crash, officials say