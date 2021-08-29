Wrong-way driver killed, 1 injured after North Side crash, officials say

Police say a wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into another car on Loop 410, Sunday

CASTLE HILLS – A wrong-way driver is dead and another person is critically injured after an overnight head-on crash on the North Side, according to Castle Hills police.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m., Sunday, when a wrong-way driver was heading east on the westbound lanes of Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road. The driver struck a pickup truck head-on, according to officials.

The impact of the crash caused another car to side-swipe the pickup truck, officers said. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to University Hospital by EMS and is in serious condition.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHPD.

Authorities shut down the affected portion of 410 for several hours to process the scene but have since reopened the lanes.

Read Also: