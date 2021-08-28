Partly Cloudy icon
2 injured, hospitalized following small plane crash near Boerne, officials say

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

BOERNE, Texas – Two people are recovering in the hospital following a small plane crash near Boerne Stage Airfield, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane crashed just before 3 p.m. behind a home off of Boerne Stage Road and Bridlewood Trail.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but deputies said a man and a woman were injured from the impact.

A family that lives near the crash site said they helped rescue the pair inside of the aircraft when it crashed.

Officials said their injuries are not life-threatening, but they were taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

No property damage was reported, aside from the wrecked aircraft, according to the BCSO.

Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and the Leon Springs Fire Department are still working the scene.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

