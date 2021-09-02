More than 100 animal evacuees from Louisiana now finding shelter in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 cats and dogs that were victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana soon may be looking for a permanent home in San Antonio.

The animals arrived at the San Antonio Humane Society’s shelter, in the 4800 block of Fredericksburg Road, early Thursday morning.

After the long drive in trucks, they were unloaded in carriers and brought into the facility.

Kim Hinze, the director of development and public relations, says the goal is to keep the 86 cats and 50 dogs at the facility for only a few days.

“And then after they’re assessed by our medical team and they’ve been reviewed, we’ll be able to get them up for adoption early next week,” she said.

This is the largest intake of animals from Hurricane Ida so far.

Last Saturday, the shelter took in 17 animals, and Hinze says there could be more to come.

“We’re able to take in their animals and get them up for adoption quicker, and be able to free those shelters in Louisiana so they can take in more animals,” Hinze said.

With all the extra mouths to feed, the humane society is in need of donations, including extra supplies.

To find out how to help and for more information on adoptions, visit the San Antonio Humane Society’s website by clicking here.