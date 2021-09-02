WATCH: San Antonio crowd rallies after Texas enacts strict abortion law

SAN ANTONIO – One of the strictest abortion bills now in effect in Texas, but it’s future is still in limbo. An Emergency Appeal to place Senate Bill 8 on hold is still in the Supreme Court. Those on both sides of the issues are waiting to see what the high court will decide. A crowd of about 70 rallied at San Pedro Springs Park on Wednesday to protest the new law. Watch the video above to hear their reaction.

Click here to learn more about the law.

WATCH: Pro-life and pro-choice advocates weigh in on how new Texas abortion law will impact women’s health care rights