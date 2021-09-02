Cloudy icon
WATCH: San Antonio crowd rallies after Texas enacts strict abortion law

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Herrera, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One of the strictest abortion bills now in effect in Texas, but it’s future is still in limbo. An Emergency Appeal to place Senate Bill 8 on hold is still in the Supreme Court. Those on both sides of the issues are waiting to see what the high court will decide. A crowd of about 70 rallied at San Pedro Springs Park on Wednesday to protest the new law. Watch the video above to hear their reaction.

Click here to learn more about the law.

