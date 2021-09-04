Bexar County deputy dies of COVID-19 complications, Sheriff Salazar says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy has succumbed to complications with COVID-19 after a months-long battle with the virus, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputy Ronald Butler, 56, died Friday afternoon in an area hospital.

As of Saturday, the deputy would have served with the BCSO for 31 years. Officials said he served as a courthouse transport deputy.

Butler was first diagnosed with the virus in late July and had been out of work since, according to Salazar. The deputy had been on a respirator for quite some time. However, in the last few days, his condition seemed to take a turn for the better.

Butler was moved to another area hospital for recovery, but he began having complications Friday. Salazar said that he was rushed to the intensive care unit and succumbed to the virus around 4 p.m.

Butler was taken by motorcade to Mission Park North Funeral Chapel. Funeral arrangements are still pending but will be announced next week, according to Sheriff Salazar.

Butler leaves behind a wife and two children.

Officials said the fallen deputy’s brother also serves with the sheriff’s office and has been with BCSO for 22 years.

Butler’s death comes just weeks after another deputy with the department died in his sleep unexpectedly.

Deputy Floyd Cardenas died Aug. 19 and was an 18-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

“While this agency is still reeling from that death, this one comes as another huge blow. To not just this agency but also his family,” Sheriff Salazar said.

