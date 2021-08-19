Partly Cloudy icon
Off-duty Bexar County deputy dies in his sleep, found by family members, sheriff says

Deputy Floyd Cardenas leaves behind his wife and two kids

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Deputy Floyd Cardenas, 41. (BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after an off-duty deputy died in his sleep and was found by family members early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff announced Deputy Floyd Cardenas’ death during a media briefing and said the sheriff’s office held a procession for him to the Medical Examiner’s Office and to an area funeral home.

“It’s been a trying day for us here at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office,” Salazar said.

Salazar said he was notified around 7:30 a.m. that Cardenas, 41, had passed away in his sleep.

Cardenas is an 18-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and leaves behind a wife and two kids. Officials said he had no underlying health conditions.

He was a SWAT operator and a head trainer for the BCSO’s K9 unit, according to Salazar. Cardenas was also involved in a training operation Wednesday before he and others were called to a fugitive search.

The deputy took part in the manhunt before the fugitive was captured, Salazar said. Cadernas then went home to be with his family and was found deceased the next morning.

Funeral arrangements are still pending, but will later be announced by the sheriff’s office.

