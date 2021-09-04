Partly Cloudy icon
Help people around the world by ‘being their eyes’

The free mobile app’s goal is to make the world more accessible for blind and low vision people

Roslyn Jimenez, News Producer, GMSA

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

It’s the little things in life that matter most, like making sure you are taking the right medication, making sure your shoes match or even just navigating a TV menu.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the ability to do these tasks alone.

That’s where “Be My Eyes” steps in.

It’s a free mobile app with the goal of making the world more accessible for blind and low vision people.

Here’s how it works:

  • Anyone age 17 or older can sign up as a user or volunteer.
  • Video calls are then connected based on your time zone and language and you’ll receive a push alert if you get a call.
  • Once you’ve answered the call, a live one-way video, two-way audio call starts, allowing the volunteers to see what’s in front of the user’s camera and provide verbal support.

The tasks are usually completed in just a few minutes but if you’re busy, there’s no need to answer -- someone else will get it.

As of right now, hundreds of thousands of blind users signed up and millions of volunteers.

If you decide to sign up as a volunteer, just know that it might be a while before you actually receive a call for help.

You can download the app right now on the Apple or Google play store.

About the Authors:

Roslyn Jimenez is a news producer for GMSA at KSAT12. Roslyn joined the KSAT12 team in January 2020 after being the First Edition producer for KIII-TV in Corpus Christi.

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

