Help people around the world by ‘being their eyes’

It’s the little things in life that matter most, like making sure you are taking the right medication, making sure your shoes match or even just navigating a TV menu.
Unfortunately, not everyone has the ability to do these tasks alone.
That’s where “Be My Eyes” steps in.
It’s a free mobile app with the goal of making the world more accessible for blind and low vision people.
Here’s how it works:
- Anyone age 17 or older can sign up as a user or volunteer.
- Video calls are then connected based on your time zone and language and you’ll receive a push alert if you get a call.
- Once you’ve answered the call, a live one-way video, two-way audio call starts, allowing the volunteers to see what’s in front of the user’s camera and provide verbal support.
The tasks are usually completed in just a few minutes but if you’re busy, there’s no need to answer -- someone else will get it.
As of right now, hundreds of thousands of blind users signed up and millions of volunteers.
If you decide to sign up as a volunteer, just know that it might be a while before you actually receive a call for help.
You can download the app right now on the Apple or Google play store.