Wellness Town Hall Monday at 2 p.m.: KSAT kicks off series ‘New You’ with live discussion on mental health, nutrition, fitness

Tune in the video player above on Monday, September 13, at 2 p.m. as KSAT 12 anchor David Sears kicks off a reintroduction of the 'New You' series with a health and wellness town hall.

SAN ANTONIO – Avid KSAT 12 viewers might remember a pre-pandemic series called ‘New Week. New You.’, which shared local health and wellness success stories and typically aired on the News at Noon.

The series was all about sharing inspiring stories of fitness, nutrition, and mental health initiatives across the city... with two main goals:

Inspire you to treat every week as a fresh start toward being the best version of yourself Showing by example that being healthy doesn’t have to be boring or costly

Now, more than ever, people are focusing on their health — mental, spiritual and physical.

That’s why — just like most of you — KSAT is starting fresh: We’re dropping “New Week” and revamping “New You” with the same mission in mind.

On Monday, September 13 at 2 p.m., KSAT 12 anchor David Sears will be kicking off the reintroduction to the series with a health and wellness livestream.

David will be joined by a panel of experts who specialize in fields designed to help you on your journey to your best self.

Meet the panelists:

CEO of Jewish Family Services . Through her expertise and years of experience advocating for mental health awareness on a local and national scale, she’s become a familiar face on our KSAT livestreams. Talli Dolge is the. Through her expertise and years of experience advocating for mental health awareness on a local and national scale, she’s become a familiar face on our KSAT livestreams.

Lanrdy Weatherston-Yarborough is the Clinical Director at Eating Recovery Center, San Antonio and the President of the San Antonio chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals . She provides patient care, as well as trainings on eating disorders and related issues to professional and community groups.

Bryan Bayles is representing the Mayor’s Fitness Council . The community-wide collaborative aims to increase awareness and connect San Antonio residents to opportunities for improved emotional well-being, physical activity, and healthy eating.

Giselle Cavillo is a trainer certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She created her South side gym with the goal of using movement and wellness to improve the lives of those in a typically underserved community.

Do you have questions for our panelists regarding mental health, diet or exercise? Submit them in the box below, then tune into the ‘New You’ livestream on September 13 at 2 p.m.