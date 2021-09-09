Man arrested after destroying property, shooting at vehicle in Medical Center area, San Antonio police say

SAPD investigates a shooting in the parking lot of the Christus Santa Rosa Medical Tower in the 2800 block of Babcock Road. No one was injured.

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man was taken into custody after destroying property and shooting at a vehicle in the Medical Center area, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 2800 block of Babcock Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police said it was never an active shooter situation.

An off-duty officer from a different agency was in the area and observed the man destroying property and shooting at the ground and a truck, police said.

The man then got into a vehicle, and police worked to lure him out safely, officials say. An SAPD spokesperson said the man asked for water from the officers at the scene.

The officers eventually got the man to come out and gave him water before he was taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led to the behavior, officials said.

Police say the man is facing criminal mischief and deadly conduct charges.

