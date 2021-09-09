Clear icon
97º

Local News

Pleasanton City Hall closed due to ‘emergency situation,’ police say

The public is urged to avoid the area until further notice

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pleasanton, Police
Emergency situation at Pleasanton City Hall.
Emergency situation at Pleasanton City Hall. (KSAT)

PLEASANTON, Texas – Pleasanton City Hall is closed due to an “emergency situation,” and the public is urged to avoid the area, according to Pleasanton police.

The incident began Thursday afternoon, and police said Chapman Road, located behind city hall, is also closed off.

Police, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are working the scene.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

1 killed when semi-truck has blowout, bursts into flames on I-10 near Seguin

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email