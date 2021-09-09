Pleasanton City Hall closed due to ‘emergency situation,’ police say

PLEASANTON, Texas – Pleasanton City Hall is closed due to an “emergency situation,” and the public is urged to avoid the area, according to Pleasanton police.

The incident began Thursday afternoon, and police said Chapman Road, located behind city hall, is also closed off.

Police, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are working the scene.

Further details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

