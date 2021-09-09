1 killed when semi-truck has blow out, bursts into flames on I-10 near Seguin; highway closed

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a semi-truck had a blowout, crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 10 near Seguin on Thursday morning.

Seguin police said the accident happened around 7 a.m. as the truck was heading eastbound on I-10 near FM 725.

The truck’s tire blew out and caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The truck went off a bridge, slid down a slope onto FM 725 and caught on fire.

A passenger, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver and passenger were the only two people in the semi-truck.

Police said the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the area are closed at this time. The northbound lane of FM 725 is also closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: