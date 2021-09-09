SAPD searching for woman who attacked Dollar General employee while stealing laundry detergent

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who they say assaulted a Dollar General employee while stealing bottles of laundry detergent.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the store located in the 1500 block of Aurelia, not far from Rigsby Avenue and Roland Road on the Southeast Side.

The employee told officers that the woman entered the store, selected bottles of laundry detergent and began to walk toward the exit without paying for the items.

The employee tried to stop the woman, police said, but the woman “used physical force” against the clerk. She then fled with the items.

Police said the employee was injured during the altercation.

Officers searched the area for the robber but were unable to locate her. Her identity is unknown at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

