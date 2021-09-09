Man, 50, accused of neglecting bedridden mother to work as trucker, Bexar County sheriff says

Man accused of neglecting bedridden mother to work as trucker, Bexar County sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – The son of a bedridden woman who was found dead is accused of neglecting his mother, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Juan Santos Huerta, 50, was paid to be his mother’s provider but instead worked as a trucker while cashing checks from the health provider company.

Sandy Oaks police found 74-year-old Maria Huerta’s body in a home near Elmendorf on Saturday.

“My mother passed away of being old. The Lord took her on Saturday at 10:30 if you all really want to know,” Juan Huerta said during a perp walk.

Bexar County investigators were then called to help. They said the woman had bedsores, and her body had started to rot away.

Salazar said the mother was neglected to death.

Huerta faces a charge of injury to the elderly with bodily injury by omission in the case.