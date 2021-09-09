Clear icon
SAPD identifies teen accused of challenging neighbor to fight, shooting at him

Jose Alberto Gonzalez, 19, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified a teenager accused of shooting at his neighbor during a fight on Wednesday evening on the South Side.

Jose Alberto Gonzalez, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to SAPD.

When officers arrived at the scene at around 5 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Santa Rita St., not far from Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue, they found an 18-year-old man who had been grazed by a bullet.

The shooting victim told officers that his neighbor, Gonzalez, “challenged” him to a fight, according to SAPD. When he walked toward Gonzalez, the 19-year-old pulled out a handgun and began shooting, police said.

The suspect then ran into a home with other occupants inside, police said. The ages of the seven occupants were between 13 and 40 years of age.

Officers said they were able to get each person out of the house, including the shooter.

The shooting victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

During an update at the scene Wednesday, police said the argument may have involved a relationship with a family member.

Jail records show Gonzalez was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. His bond was set at $100,000.

