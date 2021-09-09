Clear icon
Pair arrested after shooting at deputies on far West Side, BCSO says

Incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Twinbear Creek near Walden Pond

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

The BCSO has arrested two men who fired at deputies and attempted to run. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are in custody after they allegedly shot at deputies on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called just before 3 a.m. to Twinbear Creek and Walden Pond, not far from Highway 90 and Loop 1604 after receiving word of possible suspicious activity.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the deputies arrived the two men started firing their guns. The suspects then tried to run away and hide, BCSO said.

Deputies said they created a perimeter around the area and had a police helicopter assist in the search. Authorities found the two men and took them into custody, BCSO said.

The two men arrested have not been identified. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

