Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck renting condo in Austin, report says

AUSTIN, Texas – Celebrity sightings aren’t uncommon in Texas and now two A-listers are expected to be seen around town a bit more in the coming months.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly relocating to Austin, albeit temporarily, while he shoots a new movie in the Texas capital, according to TMZ.

Affleck is shooting a new movie called “Hypnotic” which Deadline describes as an action thriller about a “detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of high-end crimes.”

The actor and his newly-rekindled flame will likely be seen around town from time to time as he shoots for the project, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

TMZ reports that the couple are renting a luxury condo in Austin for the duration of the shoot.

Who knows... maybe Bennifer will visit San Antonio? After all, Lopez got her big movie break playing the leading role in the 1997 “Selena” movie, which was partially shot in the Alamo City.