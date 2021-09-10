Man shot, killed during argument outside SW Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man is dead after being shot outside a Southwest Side apartment complex early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the Winston Square Apartment Homes in the 2500 block of South General McMullen, not far from Highway 90 and Cupples Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were walking to their car when they were approached by two men. That’s when, police said, an argument ensued and shots were fired, striking the victim.

Police said the woman ran back to the apartment to get help and the suspects fled on foot. Emergency crews arrived and tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said during the investigation two family members of the victim began arguing and interfering and that they had to be detained by police. Police did not say what, if any charges were filed.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.