Next phase of I-10 project in Kendall County postponed

SAN ANTONIO – The next phase of construction on the I-10 project in Kendall County has been postponed, just as drivers were bracing for the changes at the I-10 and State Highway 46 interchange.

Crews had planned to shift traffic so that the old bridge over SH 46 could be torn down and work to finish the rest of the new bridge can be completed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

But the potential for rain in the forecast early next week is causing a pause on the work, according to Chris Shadrock, communications director for the City of Boerne.

He said the city has been focused on providing updated information and guidance to residents and business owners.

“We’ve really been working with TxDOT and the contractor to really get some three- and six-month timelines out there for folks to understand, especially on a project this big,” Shadrock said. “When it’s a multi-year project, it can get really easy to get caught up in the weeds of, you know -- it’s years down the road.”

Ad

Despite some bumps in the road due to weather, and even migratory birds, the project is set to be completed in Spring 2022.

Other upcoming closures

Some other projects are expected to continue this weekend. In East Bexar County, a single westbound main lane will be closed from Ackerman Road to Loop 410 for bridge repairs. The closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. and will run through Monday at 5 a.m.

Also on Saturday, there will be alternating main lane closures from Graytown Road to Zuehl Road, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for barrier movement and asphalt operations.

Drivers on several portions of Loop 1604 will encounter some closures this weekend into early next week. On Sunday night, there will be a single main lane closure on the southbound side between I-35 and Pat Booker Road for barrier removal. Then Monday night, the closures move from Pat Booker Road to Kitty Hawk Road.

Loop 1604 will be closed at the I-10 interchange from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Sunday for bridge repairs. The overnight closures will continue through Thursday morning.

Ad

And alternating main lane closures on Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side will resume Sunday night, from Bandera Road to I-10. Frontage roads will also be impacted.

A complete list of lane closures and other project information can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.