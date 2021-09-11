Driver arrested on DWI charge after crashing into police vehicle, officials say

A driver was arrested on a DWI charge after San Antonio police said he ran a red light and struck a police vehicle on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 4:50 a.m., Saturday, on W. Hildebrand Avenue and West Avenue.

An SAISD police officer was heading northbound and about to cross the intersection when the alleged drunk driver ran the red light and hit the officer’s vehicle, according to officials.

The officer was evaluated by EMS at the scene but was not taken to an area hospital for injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested for DWI.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

