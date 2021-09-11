Man dies after being pushed into San Antonio River while walking River Walk, police say

A 50-year-old man is dead after three men confronted him on the River Walk and threw him into the San Antonio River, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old man is dead after two suspects confronted him on the River Walk and pushed him into the San Antonio River, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:55 p.m., Friday on Commerce and Soledad.

San Antonio police said the man was walking the River Walk when he was approached by two suspects.

The situation escalated when one of the suspects pushed him into the river, according to SAPD. The suspects then got away from the scene on foot.

The man was unable to swim and went underwater. Witnesses then jumped into the river and pulled the man out, but he was unresponsive, officials said.

They also attempted CPR before EMS arrived and took over those efforts.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects were later located in the 100 block of Main Plaza. Authorities separated the suspects before taking them to headquarters for statements.

One of the suspects was booked for manslaughter, but further charges are still pending, according to SAPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

