Man dead, woman hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say

Victims shot multiple times, SAPD says

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened Thursday night near Gibbs and North New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said someone drove up to the 40-year-old man and 34-year-old woman and shot them multiple times.

Emergency medical services personnel took the victims to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman is stable, police say. The severity of her injuries is unclear at this time.

Police said witnesses were not cooperative, and officers were searching through surveillance video to get more clues.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for five years. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

