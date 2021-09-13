Bexar County commissioners to vote Tuesday on fate of road projects

Bexar County commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on the county’s budget for next fiscal year.

The budget contains millions for road projects in the county.

The funding is part of a larger, 10-year $617 million infrastructure program that also address other issues like flood control. $187 million would be allocated to 23 road projects. The funding totals by precinct are as follows:

Precinct 1: $49,552,952

Precinct 2: $33,500,000

Precinct 3: $54,953,201

Precinct 4: $46,973,264

Some of the projects have already been planned and received funding in prior years. Others like Talley Road Phase III and the Westside Creeks plan would be funded for the first time.

The Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing on the budget during its Tuesday morning meeting, and is expected to vote to adopt the budget shortly after.

