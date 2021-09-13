Man injured in apparent road rage shooting on North Side, San Antonio police say

A man is in critical condition after an apparent road rage shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an apparent road rage shooting on the North Side and San Antonio police said they’re still searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened Sunday night near the 5900 block of West Wildwood.

Police said a man, in his 30s, was traveling on the access road of I-10 when a man in another vehicle drove up and shot at him multiple times.

The gunfire struck the man in the back, and damaged his vehicle, according to officials.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. The other driver fled the scene and authorities are still searching for him.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

