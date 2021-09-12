Man shot, killed by officers after reaching for gun while avoiding arrest, police say

A man was shot and killed by two police officers after reaching for a gun on his waistband while evading arrest, according to Chief William McManus.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by two police officers after reaching for a gun on his waistband while avoiding arrest, according to Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened around 12:02 a.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of Pima Street.

Police were canvassing the area, doing a routine drug patrol, when they approached a man in his vehicle.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s or 40s, noticed officers approaching and he tried to escape and avoid arrest, according to Chief McManus.

During that encounter, police said the man tried to pull a handgun from his waistband and that’s when the officers fired in his direction.

The man was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD.

Chief McManus said the two officers involved have been with SAPD for three years, and both will be placed on administrative duty pending further review of the case.

The information is preliminary and subject to change. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

