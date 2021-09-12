Man fatally shot after fleeing scene of traffic stop, allegedly firing gun at deputy, BCSO says

A man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and allegedly firing a gunshot in their direction, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., Saturday on I-35 and Hormel Drive, not far from Splashtown San Antonio.

A deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle that had three women and one man inside.

That’s when the man, in his 20s, got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The deputy that was working the traffic stop called for backup, and a second deputy pursued the man.

During the chase, Sheriff Salazar said the man is believed to have fired a gunshot in the direction of the deputy.

The deputy returned fire at the man behind a warehouse, striking him. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities said they also located the man’s 9mm handgun.

The three other women inside of the vehicle were detained but haven’t been charged, according to Sheriff Salazar.

The deputy that returned fire at the man is a 13-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and will be placed on administrative leave temporarily.

