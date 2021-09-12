Man shot, killed during argument at Southeast Side apartment complex, officials say

A 34-year-old man is dead after an argument escalated into a shooting in front of a Southeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 3400 block of E. Southcross.

Police said two men got into an argument in the parking lot before the situation turned violent.

The 23-year-old man believed the other man was pulling out a gun, so he also pulled a gun and shot the 34-year-old man several times, according to officials.

The man was later taken via EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Charges are still pending for the 23-year-old man, as authorities said it’s unknown he was acting in self-defense.

The investigation is still ongoing. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

