Bicyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run along I-35 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning after he lost his balance and fell onto the access road of Interstate 35 on the South Side.

San Antonio police responded to the accident around 4 a.m. on the northbound access road near West Pyron Avenue, just north of Southwest Military Drive.

The man, who is in his 30s, was riding on the sidewalk and was carrying a duffle bag and television when he lost his balance, police said.

He fell onto the access road where he was hit by a car that kept going. His girlfriend was riding a bike behind him, but did not see the car and was not able to provide a description.

The man was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

SAPD responds to a hit-and-run on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, on the I-35 northbound access road near West Pyron Avenue. (KSAT)