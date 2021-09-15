SAISD superintendent to be named Chicago Public Schools CEO, reports say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Pedro Martinez says he is heading back to Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has picked Martinez to lead the Chicago Public Schools system, where he worked between 2003 and 2009 before joining SAISD in 2015, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune.

SAISD said the mayor is slated to make the announcement on Wednesday morning at Benito Juarez High School, where Martinez graduated from.

Martinez will oversee the nation’s third-largest school system and become the first Hispanic to do so on a full-time basis, the Sun-Times reported. He reportedly beat out 24 other applicants, including the interim CEO José Torres.

The Chicago system is about seven times larger than SAISD.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Martinez said he is grateful and “will always care deeply” about SAISD.

Read his full statement below:

I will always care deeply about San Antonio ISD. Although I’m leaving with a heavy heart, I know this district will not skip a beat in its pursuit of excellence on behalf of our children. The strongest organizations are those that are built to outlive us – to be sustainable beyond the current leadership. And SAISD clearly has the depth of talent and skill to move gracefully forward. The Board and the staff are extremely effective at what they do, and SAISD is in a strong position for continued success. Strength runs deep throughout the district – amongst our Trustees and across campuses, classrooms, departments and advisory committees. I personally know how dedicated our Board members are to this community, to equity, and to student and family support. They are bold leaders, and under their guidance, the SAISD team has implemented nationally recognized safety practices, are executing the largest bond effort in district and city history, and have gathered the parent feedback to accomplish a thoughtful and inclusive multi-year ESSER plan. Improving the lives of children through education has always been, and will always be, this district’s top priority. I am grateful to everyone within the SAISD family and throughout the San Antonio community for their support in embracing change – and in welcoming me. The admiration has been mutual.

When he was announced as a finalist, Martinez said he is “very happy” in San Antonio but felt going back to his hometown of Chicago “was an opportunity that should be explored.”

It’s not immediately clear when he’ll take the reins at CPS.

SAISD board president Christina Martinez said the district will recruit nationally for his replacement.

His departure comes as SAISD faces another lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In August, SAISD became the first district in the state to require vaccinations from employees. The vaccine mandate will be in effect starting Oct. 15.

