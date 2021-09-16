Suspect shot by New Braunfels police is accused of holding woman against her will, NBPD says

Suspect shot by police after attempting to evade arrest, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS – A man who was shot by New Braunfels police as he attempted to evade them was wanted for holding a woman against her will, among other charges, police said.

The New Braunfels Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year old Aaron Arnaldo Gomez, a resident of the city.

Gomez was shot around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Business 35 South when officers attempted to serve a felony warrant and Gomez drove his car into other vehicles in an attempt to flee, police said.

At least one officer who was in the path of his vehicle opened fire, striking the suspect. Gomez was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. No officers or civilians were injured.

Police said Gomez is the suspect in an aggravated kidnapping where a 22-year-old woman was held against her will earlier Wednesday. During the kidnapping, at least one shot was fired.

Ad

He was also wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a warrant for a parole violation stemming from a 2015 aggravated robbery charge, police said.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Two officers involved in the shooting, a 41-year old sergeant with 11 years of experience with NBPD and a 32-year old detective with seven years of experience with NBPD, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers.