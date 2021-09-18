Checkpoints in Laredo left unmanned after Border Patrol agents redirected to Del Rio, report says

Border Patrol agent Eric Mendoza speaks to the driver of a tractor-trailer passing through the Laredo North vehicle checkpoint in Laredo, Texas. (AP Photo/Nomaan Merchant)

LAREDO – Multiple checkpoints in Laredo are temporarily shut down and unmanned after several Border Patrol agents were reassigned to Del Rio in response to a surge of thousands of migrants crossing the Mexico border, according to a report from KGNS.

The migrants, mostly Haitian, gathered under and around the international bridge between Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on Friday after authorities closed it off to halt traffic.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande with food, water, shelter, clothing, and other supplies as they prepare to spend the night under the International Bridge in Del Rio on Sept. 16, 2021.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar confirmed to KGNS that the I-35, Highway 359 and Highway 83 checkpoints were closed off temporarily around 6 p.m., and that it was a decision from the Federal Government.

Drivers are still able to travel in and out of Laredo, but for now, they can bypass the checkpoints, according to KGNS.

A total of 400 agents were sent to Del Rio in response to the influx of migrants, though it’s unclear how many were sent from Laredo, according to KGNS.

It’s unclear though if the checkpoint closures will last through the weekend. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.