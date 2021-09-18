Former District 2 Councilman Rev. Joe Webb Sr. passes away, commissioner confirms

SAN ANTONIO – Former District 2 City Councilman Rev. Joe Webb, Sr. has passed away, according to Bexar County Commissioner, Pct. 4, Tommy Calvert.

Calvert announced Webb Sr.’s passing Saturday afternoon on social media and said he was the longest-serving councilman in District 2.

“Rev. Councilman Webb was a distinguished member of the community who delivered tons of infrastructure to District 2 and assisted many families in need,” Calvert said in a statement. “We extend our prayers to the family and community that loved him so much.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that the longest serving councilman in District 2, Rev. Joe Webb, Sr. has... Posted by Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Commissioner, Pct. 4 on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Webb. Sr. served on City Council for 14 years, from 1977 to 1991, according to a video on San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s campaign website. He was elected to city council seven times and was a member of the first modern council that served SA by the districts, the website says.

Further details on Rev. Webb Sr.’s passing are unavailable at this time. Funeral and visitation services have not yet been announced.

Ad

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.