TxDOT forging ahead on major projects in San Antonio region

SAN ANTONIO – If you think you’ve seen a lot of construction crews on San Antonio roadways, those thoughts are right. Officials with Texas Department of Transportation provided an update Monday during the State of the District event hosted by the San Antonio Mobility Coalition.

District Engineer Gina Gallegos said there are more than 200 projects underway in the San Antonio District alone.

“$2.3 billion of transportation projects are currently under construction,” she said. “And over $7 billion of transportation improvements aimed at reducing congestion are planned over the next several years.”

Gallegos also touted projects that are already close to completion, like Highway 281 between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway.

Major projects underway include the major Loop 1604 expansion west of Highway 281 on the North Side. Officials also talked up the planned Interstate 35 expansion on the Northeast Side, which is expected to begin construction next year. That investment represents a major increase in spending over the past five years. Spending totaled $650 million in Fiscal Year 2016.

“I think we can show a really great return on investment in terms of the billions being invested in the community at this time,” said Victor Boyer, President/CEO of the San Antonio Mobility Coalition. “That being said, we still have many unfunded projects and we need to continue the effort to find the funding to move forward on all these multimodal projects.”

Unfunded projects included the Loop 1604 project east of Highway 281 and the I-35 project north of FM 3009 to the Comal/Guadalupe County Line.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.