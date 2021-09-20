Partly Cloudy icon
95º

Local News

TxDOT forging ahead on major projects in San Antonio region

‘State of the District’ event highlights successes, future priorities

Samuel King, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Traffic, Transportation, Texas, travel, TxDOT

SAN ANTONIO – If you think you’ve seen a lot of construction crews on San Antonio roadways, those thoughts are right. Officials with Texas Department of Transportation provided an update Monday during the State of the District event hosted by the San Antonio Mobility Coalition.

District Engineer Gina Gallegos said there are more than 200 projects underway in the San Antonio District alone.

“$2.3 billion of transportation projects are currently under construction,” she said. “And over $7 billion of transportation improvements aimed at reducing congestion are planned over the next several years.”

Gallegos also touted projects that are already close to completion, like Highway 281 between Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway.

Major projects underway include the major Loop 1604 expansion west of Highway 281 on the North Side. Officials also talked up the planned Interstate 35 expansion on the Northeast Side, which is expected to begin construction next year. That investment represents a major increase in spending over the past five years. Spending totaled $650 million in Fiscal Year 2016.

“I think we can show a really great return on investment in terms of the billions being invested in the community at this time,” said Victor Boyer, President/CEO of the San Antonio Mobility Coalition. “That being said, we still have many unfunded projects and we need to continue the effort to find the funding to move forward on all these multimodal projects.”

Unfunded projects included the Loop 1604 project east of Highway 281 and the I-35 project north of FM 3009 to the Comal/Guadalupe County Line.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samuel King anchors traffic during GMSA and reports on transportation and mobility issues across the San Antonio region. He joined the KSAT 12 news team in 2020 from KUT in Austin. Samuel was born in Queens, spent time growing up in South Alabama and graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

email

facebook

twitter