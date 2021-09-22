Play in the streets of downtown San Antonio during Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to run, walk, explore and play in the streets of downtown San Antonio, car-free, during the 18th Siclovia event this Sunday.

Siclovia draws tens of thousands of people downtown and is one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

The bi-annual event, hosted by the YMCA, is free and takes place in the spring and fall each year.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, attendees can find exercise classes, live music, bike repair tents, and more along Siclovia’s Mission Reach route. View the full route on this map.

There will also be activities at Roosevelt Park, located at 331 Roosevelt Avenue, and Confluence Park, located at 310 W Mitchell Street.

Wearing a mask is encouraged and officials with the YMCA of Greater San Antonio said they will monitor and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health officials, and San Antonio city officials.

The first San Antonio Siclovia event in 2011 brought in an estimated 15,000 people and since then has drawn upwards of 60,000 attendees.