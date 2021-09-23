Here are the first things to do when you move into your new home

First things to do when you move into your new home

First things to do when you move into your new home

People have been buying and moving into new homes this past year and for many it’s the first time.

There is a lot to do before moving in to a new home, and once you get the keys there are some tips to get your house to feel like a home.

“Buying your first home is a big milestone and a large investment. If this is your first time, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed by what to do next. I’d start by booking a cleaner to do a deep clean before you move in. You’ll also want to transfer utilities right away, as well as turn on your hot water heater and re-key locks,” Bailey Carson home care expert at ANGI said.

Find the circuit breaker and your water and gas shut-off valves so you know where to go in case of an emergency.

Consider adding a security system and getting that set up from day one as well. A lot of people get anxious during their first night in a new home and a security system can help put you at ease.

Ad

“As soon as you have access to your new home, you’ll want to stock your bathrooms. The last thing you want on move-in day is to be searching for toilet paper, soap, and towels. You’ll also want to think about having some essentials on hand like trash and recycling bins, cleaning supplies, and paper towels. This will make that first day all the more smooth,” Carson said.

If you’re planning to sleep in your new home right away, make sure your toiletries, towels and bedding are easy to access so you can rinse off and get some rest.

And if you need one, include a shower curtain and liner so you don’t flood your bathroom on day one.