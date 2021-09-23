‘Preying on patients’: SAPD asks victims to come forward after nurse’s sexual assault arrest

SAN ANTONIO – After arresting a local family nurse practitioner on suspicion of sexual assault, San Antonio police are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Sergio Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after one of his patients reported him to police. The woman told police that Rodriguez groped her during a breast exam and exposed himself to her. Rodriguez is currently employed at CentroMed, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Investigators interviewed Rodriguez, who denied the allegations. Rodriguez was released from jail Wednesday after posting his bail, which was set at $200,000, jail records showed.

On Thursday, the police department published a news release about Rodriguez saying he “has been accused of preying on patients during medical appointments.”

Ad

“It is believed that more individuals may have been victimized by Rodriguez in San Antonio and Laredo, Texas,” according to the news release.

Anyone with more information about Rodriguez is asked to call the department’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Read more: