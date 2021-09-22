Firefighters fight flames at 3 Northwest Side homes after fire spreads

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department battled an intense blaze that damaged three homes on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Viendo Street, not far from West Hildebrand Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a house completely engulfed in flames, a second house with a fire in the attic and a third home that was scorched by the flames and had a car on fire.

Fire officials said they were they were able to get a quick knockdown following a rough start. One house, however, was completely destroyed.

The residents of the homes were able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

Authorities say a nearby business on Hildebrand Avenue almost caught fire, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to that building.

A fire investigation team is now trying to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate is believed to be roughly more than $160,000, firefighters said.