San Antonio family nurse practitioner accused of sexually assaulting patient

Sergio Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a local family nurse practitioner after a woman reported him to officers, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sergio Ricardo Rodriguez Jr., 40, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault, jail records showed.

Earlier that day, a woman stopped by the south substation to tell officers about the alleged assault, according to the affidavit. The woman told police that Rodriguez groped her during a breast exam and exposed himself to her.

The woman was able to describe details about the Rodriguez’s underwear, according to the affidavit. Those details were confirmed when a sexual assault examination was done on Rodriguez.

Investigators interviewed Rodriguez, who denied the allegations. Rodriguez told officers that the patient “made inappropriate comments” to him.

Rodriguez remained in jail Wednesday, records showed. His bail was set at $200,000.

Read more: