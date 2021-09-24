Late-night fire damages car, garage at Northeast Side home, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a garage fire late Thursday night.

The fire was called in just after 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Devonshire Drive, not far from Eisenhauer Road and North New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on both an external garage and on a car. The fire was quickly knocked down.

Fire officials say it is not clear yet whether the vehicle or the garage was on fire first. The cause is not currently known. No injuries were reported.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department answered the call. A damage estimate was not given.