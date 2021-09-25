AMBER Alert discontinued for missing 7-year-old girl in Walnut Springs, officials say

A search is underway for missing 7-year-old girl, according to the Bosque County Sheriffs Office.

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas – Update:

Bosque County Sheriff’s Office discontinued the AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with her abduction late Saturday morning.

Original:

A search is underway for a 7-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with her abduction, according to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

DPS officials issued an AMBER Alert Saturday morning for Jessi Marie Lowery, who is described as having brown hair that is dyed blue, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue bow, a blue shirt with stars and black pants with stars.

Police say Randall Anthony Thurman is wanted in the connection with Lowery’s abduction. Thurman is described as having blonde hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans.

Officials say Thurman is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number PDJ3658.

Thurman was last heard from in Walnut Springs on Friday, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at 254-435-2245.