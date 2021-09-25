Man killed, woman injured in rollover crash on South Side, police say

A man is dead after San Antonio police say he lost control of his vehicle, struck an electrical pole and a tree, and rolled over into the parking lot of The Alamo Square shopping center.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police say he lost control of his vehicle, struck a tree and rolled it over in a shopping center’s parking lot overnight.

The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. on I-35 and Southcross.

The man’s vehicle was heading southbound on I-35 when he tried to pass traffic and veered off the main lanes. That’s when his vehicle went down onto the access road and he lost control, police said.

His vehicle then struck an oak tree and a large sign in the parking lot of the Alamo Square shopping center before rolling over, officials said.

When officers arrived, they said the man, 28, was unresponsive and trapped inside his vehicle. A female passenger was outside of the vehicle with minor injuries and she was treated by EMS, according to police.

The man was pulled from the vehicle by emergency crews but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 and the frontage road as crews worked the scene.

