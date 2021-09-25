CVS to offer Pfizer booster shot at various Texas locations

The Pfizer booster shot is now available to eligible populations at various CVS locations, according to a release from CVS.
CVS said the booster shot will be available at 495 locations in Texas.
CVS provided the following recommendations regarding the booster shot.
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- Eligible individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at CVS.com.
- Advanced scheduling is strongly recommended for individuals looking to receive the booster shot to ensure that it is available at the pharmacy location of their choice.