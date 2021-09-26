San Antonio Park Police officer dies from COVID-19, department says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Park Police are mourning the loss of one of their own after an officer died Sunday morning from COVID-19, the police department announced on social media.

Officer Jay Peña began working as an officer for park police in 2012 and was assigned to the Park Police C.O.R.E. Unit.

In a Facebook post, the department said Peña “served the citizens of San Antonio with dignity” and was “an asset to the department.”

“Officer Peña will be deeply missed. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Peña’s family and friends during this time,” the Park Police Department said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

