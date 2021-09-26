Partly Cloudy icon
San Antonio Park Police officer dies from COVID-19, department says

Officer Jay Peña passed away Sunday morning after battling the virus

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Pictured is San Antonio Park Police Officer Jay Peña. (San Antonio Park Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Park Police are mourning the loss of one of their own after an officer died Sunday morning from COVID-19, the police department announced on social media.

Officer Jay Peña began working as an officer for park police in 2012 and was assigned to the Park Police C.O.R.E. Unit.

In a Facebook post, the department said Peña “served the citizens of San Antonio with dignity” and was “an asset to the department.”

“Officer Peña will be deeply missed. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Peña’s family and friends during this time,” the Park Police Department said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

