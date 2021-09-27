Twins delivered prematurely while San Antonio mother battled COVID-19 headed home soon

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother who prematurely delivered twins while battling COVID-19 is now recovered and will soon get to bring her babies home from the hospital.

Officials at the Baptist Health System said 20-year-old Janie Saucedo delivered twin girls on Aug. 12, shortly after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saucedo said she went out for lunch with some friends on Aug. 8. The next day, her friend called to tell her that she had just tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was afraid I might have caught it because I started to feel sick with a sore throat, cough, body aches, and I lost my sense of test and smell. What scared me the most was that I couldn’t feel my babies moving in my womb,” Saucedo said.

Saucedo went to St. Luke’s Women’s Center, where she was confirmed to have COVID-19. Doctors said she had low ammonitic fluid, which can cause complications to occur. Saucedo was also told her uterus was low, and her cervix was beginning to shorten.

Doctors said Saucedo would be delivering the babies early, and on Aug. 12, her twin girls were born.

The twins’ due date was originally Sept. 30, almost seven weeks after they were born. Both babies are currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.

“I’m glad to be recovered from COVID and healthy and I’m excited for when my girls can come home with me,” Saucedo said.

The twins might be discharged from the NICU within the next two weeks, she said.

Saucedo said she was not vaccinated at the time because she was uncertain about the safety risks for her and the children. Now, she recommends pregnant women or new mothers talk to their doctor about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say they recommend that pregnant and lactating people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

